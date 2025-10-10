Cops bring docu replacement to residents through mobile camps

Alipurduar: Residents in flood-hit areas of Alipurduar district will no longer have to travel long distances to police stations to register a General Diary (GD) for lost documents. The Alipurduar District Police have launched mobile police camps across affected areas, enabling residents to file reports for missing government documents directly at their localities.

To support residents in Bittibari (Kumargram block) and Salkumar Hat I and II gram panchayats, the district police organised four special camps. Many families have lost not only their homes but also essential documents such as Aadhaar cards, EPIC cards, ration cards, and other government papers. Normally, obtaining replacement documents requires filing a GD at a police station, often 20-40 kilometers away, which is both physically taxing and financially burdensome for those affected by floods.

Following the CM’s directive during her recent visit to Nagrakata to assist flood victims, the camps were inaugurated on Friday. On the first day alone, around 700 residents filed GDs at these mobile camps. The first camp in Bittibari, Kumargram has successfully concluded, while similar camps are scheduled for Alipurduar I block on Saturday. Authorities have indicated that the programme may be extended further if required.

Residents expressed relief and gratitude for the initiative. Bikash Mirha of Natun Para, Shalkumarhat, said: “The flood swept away our entire house along with all government documents. Only my EPIC card survived. Everything else, bank passbooks, ATM cards, Aadhaar, and voter ID, was lost. The police stepping in to help us replace these documents is commendable. We now fully rely on the administration.”

District Police Superintendent Y Raghuvamshi said: “Standing by the people in times of disaster is our primary duty. These mobile camps ensure that ordinary citizens do not have to risk crossing rivers and canals to reach a police station.

We are committed to serving the community in their hour of need.”