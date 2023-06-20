Cops begin prosecuting overspeeding motorists

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police have started prosecuting motorists for overspeeding since early morning in New Town following a spate of accidents in the past few months.



Though the overspeeding prosecution drive used to be conducted in the afternoon on the Biswa Bangla Sarani, from Monday, the same is now being done in the morning as well.

According to sources, after the accidents that had taken place in the past few months, police had placed guard rails in a zigzag manner so that every motorist reduces the speed of their vehicle. This apart, round the clock vigilance with more manpower has been implemented as well.

Apart from prosecuting overspeeding motorists, special ‘naka’ checking is being carried out throughout the night by the local police stations and traffic guards to prosecute errant drivers and two-wheeler riders violating traffic norms.

Police sources claimed that though the speed cameras are not active in New Town, the drivers can be prosecuted if the data of some cameras having ability to record the number plates is made available to police from the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

“We are not going to let go the offenders from any corner. People should be aware of the consequences of rash driving and overspeeding. If they get caught, stringent action will be taken as per the law,” said a traffic policeman.

Recently, two accidents had taken place in New Town on June 11 and on Sunday. In both cases, police have registered FIR on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder which is a non-bailable offence.

Police had observed that a section of people owning SUVs and luxurious cars often drive their vehicles in rash and negligent manner in drunken conditions.

Among them, a good number of drivers spend time drinking all night and return home in the morning. As in the early morning, police vigilance is a bit less, these drivers often indulge in overspeeding and drive in a rash and negligent manner.