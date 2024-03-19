Cops assaulted in Garfa

Kolkata: A few police personnel were assaulted in Garfa while trying to stop a clash between two groups of people on Sunday evening. According to sources, on March 13, a marriage ceremony took place at Palbazar area in Garfa.



At the ceremony, a few youths were allegedly causing chaos in a drunk condition. When a relative of the groom protested and asked the drunk youths to leave, they allegedly assaulted him.

During the scuffle, the mobile phone of the protesting youth fell down and broke. Though the drunk youths left the place, the relative of the groom along with a few others went to the residence of one of the youths who were making a scene in the marriage ceremony.

It is alleged that a motorcycle was taken away forcefully. On Sunday when the owner of the motorcycle went to bring back the two-wheeler, again a scuffle broke out. When police reached the spot, cops were attacked with brick bats and stones. Later, a large contingent of police force went to the spot and brought the situation under control. So far, five persons, including two women, were arrested. Police are searching for a few others who were also involved in assaulting the cops.