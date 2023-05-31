Cops assaulted after police van hits 3

NADIA: A minor boy was killed and two others were injured after a police van allegedly hit them on Monday night at Dhantala in Nadia.

Locals vandalised the police van and also allegedly assaulted the cops.According to sources, cops of Dhantala Police Station were informed that people of Kulgachhi detained a man who was allegedly stealing a cow. When police reached the spot, villagers refused to hand over the accused to the cops. Later the police managed to rescue the accused person and locked him inside the police van. Meanwhile, locals started agitating in front of the van alleging the inaction of police in previous cases of cattle theft from the village. The driver started moving the van to leave when the vehicle hit three persons.