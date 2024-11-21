Cops arrest two more in tab money siphoning case

Kolkata: The state police arrested two persons on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in connection with the tab money scam.

Among the two, one person was arrested from North Dinajpur by the cops of Bongaon Police District on Wednesday night while the other person was arrested from Siliguri on Thursday morning.

According to the state police officials, so far a total of 140 cases have been registered, including the ones in Kolkata Police jurisdiction. During the probe, about 797 bank accounts were frozen which were used to receive the siphoned off money.

Earlier on Tuesday night, two persons Julfikar Ali and Umar Faruque from Islampur and Chopra respectively in connection with the tab money scam on Tuesday night.

The arrests were made jointly by the Islampur Police district officials and police teams from Jhargram and Howrah. Earlier, 15 individuals were arrested from Islampur and Chopra, in North Dinajpur district. The accused were presented in court and were granted a two-day transit remand for further investigation, said a police official of Islampur Police District.

It is suspected that the Chopra in North Dinajpur is the hub of the particular crime.