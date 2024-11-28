Cops arrest one with counterfeit currency notes worth about Rs 3L

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police nabbed a man with counterfeit Indian currency notes worth about Rs 3 lakh on Thursday morning from Esplanade bus terminus area.

The accused was produced at the Bankshall Court on Thursday afternoon and has been remanded to police custody till December 12.

According to police, they were tipped off about the accused identified as Manowar Seikh of Jadupur at Kaliachak in Malda who had come to the Esplanade bus terminus with counterfeit currency notes. The cops were keeping a strict vigil in and around the bus terminus and after a few hours of waiting, Sheikh was spotted. Immediately he was intercepted. During search of his belongings police found six bundles of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 500 denomination which is worth Rs 2,99,000. After seizure of the counterfeit currency notes following the legal procedures, Sheikh was arrested. It is suspected that the counterfeit currency notes were being smuggled in from Bangladesh even though the situation in the neighbouring country is not stable.