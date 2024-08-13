Cops arrest one, recover brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 cr

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the Malda Police arrested one person and recovered a huge amount of brown sugar from his house in Chamagram village of Sujapur Gram Panchayat (GP) under Kaliachak Police Station on Monday night. A total of 1.386 kg of suspected brown sugar worth almost Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 2.79 lakh cash was seized by the police.

The accused Tajamul Shaikh (36 years) was arrested from his house with the contraband. The accused is suspected to have links with international smugglers and recently visited places like Bangladesh and Nepal.

It is believed that the narcotic substance was being hoarded to be smuggled to

other countries.