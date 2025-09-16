Cops arrest man in Rs 87L insurance fraud cases

Cooch Behar: The Cyber Crime Police Station of Cooch Behar has arrested a man accused of defrauding nearly Rs 87 lakh in the name of an insurance company.

Police sources identified the accused as Sanjay Kumar Dhar, a resident of the Mohanpur police station area in North 24-Parganas.

Two separate cases of cyber fraud were registered at the Cooch Behar Cyber Crime Police Station in 2022 and 2024. In October this year, a resident of Dinhata lodged a complaint alleging that Dhar had duped him while promising an insurance claim of Rs 1.29 crore. The complainant was allegedly coerced into transferring around Rs 87 lakh, which was later siphoned off by the accused.

Investigations also revealed a similar case from 2022, in which Rs 3.53 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn.

Police found that Dhar had carried out financial transactions using his PAN card and personal bank account. Upon his arrest, officers discovered deposits worth nearly Rs 3 crore in his bank account.

District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya said: “The accused has been taken into custody and will be interrogated further. We are investigating all possible angles and other cases linked to him.”