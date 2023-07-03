Cops arrest man impersonating staff of Agri ministry

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly duping a job seeker by impersonating an employee of the Union Agriculture ministry.



The accused person identified as Tarun Banerjee was produced at the Bankshall Court and has been remanded to police custody till July 7. According to sources, about five years ago a resident of Beliaghata met Banerjee who introduced himself as an employee of the Union Agriculture ministry and an influential person. A few months ago the complainant requested Banerjee to arrange a job for his daughter in the Agriculture ministry. After being requested, Banerjee allegedly asked for Rs 30 lakh for arranging the job.

The complainant told Banerjee that he is unable to arrange so much money. Later the deal was fixed at Rs 16 lakh. It is alleged that Banerjee asked the complainant to meet him at Esplanade. There the complainant handed over Rs 10 lakh as advance. A few days after giving the money, Banerjee gave an appointment letter.

When the woman went to Delhi to join, she came to know that the appointment letter was fake. After returning to Kolkata when the woman and her father tried to contact Banerjee, he allegedly started avoiding the complainant. Later a complaint was lodged at the Hare Street police station. On Saturday night Banerjee was picked up from his house in the Beliaghata area.