Cops arrest Kalighat murder accused

Kolkata: The cops of Kalighat Police Station have arrested Asesh Sarkar alias Piklu, who was evading arrest after murdering an employee of a jewellery shop on Beninandan Street on Friday afternoon following an altercation.

It was learnt that renovation work was going on at a jewellery shop on Beni Nandan Street in Kalighat.

To collect the debris, a goods vehicle was travelling towards the shop when it collided with the shed and the signboard of another shop nearby. Over the issue, an altercation broke out between the shop owner and the driver.

Hearing the altercation, the manager of the jewellery shop, identified as Soumen Ghara (35) of Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, came out and tried to pacify both the shop owner and the driver.

Suddenly, the accused, who is a drunk, arrived at the spot, and an altercation broke out between him and Ghara.

During the argument, Piklu took out a knife and stabbed Ghara. Seeing this, Piklu’s son reportedly tried to stop his father, however, the accused stabbed him. When both the injured persons fell bleeding profusely, Piklu fled.

Local residents rushed both the injured to SSKM Hospital where Ghara was declared brought dead. Since then Piklu evaded arrest.