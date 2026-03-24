Cops arrest gang for Rs 1.5 cr material theft from CESC

Kolkata: The anti-burglary squad has busted a gang of thieves that had stolen cables and other objects from the godown of CESC in the Cossipore area of North Kolkata.



According to sources, recently, several objects and cables worth about Rs 1.5 crore were stolen from the CESC godown located in the Cossipore Jheel Road area. After the registration of a case, the anti-burglary squad took over the investigation. During the probe, cops zeroed in on a group in the Jyoti Colony area of Cossipore. A few days ago, a police team reached the area to nab the suspects.

However, before the police could nab the suspects, the four accused somehow came to know about the police raid, leading to a cat-and- mouse chase.

However, the cops failed to nab them as the suspects jumped into the Hooghly River and fled.

However, police later, through sources, traced their locations in Duttapukur and its adjacent areas of North 24-Parganas, from where they were arrested.

After interrogating them, cops nabbed another accused from the Shyampukur area and recovered a portion of the stolen materials as well. The arrested persons are being further interrogated to recover the rest of the stolen materials.