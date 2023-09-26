Cops arrest ‘fake’ doc

Cooch Behar: On Tuesday, local residents and patients staged a protest outside the chamber of a suspected ‘fake’ doctor in Ward 6, Dharmatala area of Cooch Behar town. Later, the local residents handed him over to the police.



According to locals, the accused Ratan Chandra Sarkar is a resident of Ward 1 and was running a private chamber in Dharmatala area for several months.

His prescription pad claimed he was a ‘Neuro Physician, MBBS, MD (AIIMS).’ He is accused of luring patients from various locations through intermediaries and providing incorrect treatments while also prescribing several tests and medications. His primary targets were patients from Assam. Amid growing suspicion, locals on Tuesday, led by Ward 6 councillor Subhranshu Saha, locked up the chamber of the suspected ‘fake’ doctor. Saha remarked: “The accused has been operating here for approximately six months. Given the growing suspicion, residents demanded to see his credentials. However, he repeatedly postponed showing documents and offered various excuses. When confronted, he failed to provide the necessary documentation, prompting residents to report the matter to the police and local authorities.”

According to police sources, an individual in the Dharmatala area has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a fake doctor. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.