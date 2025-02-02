Cops arrest absconding murder accused from her wedding ceremony

Raiganj: In a dramatic turn of events, a newlywed bride, Lipi Roy (19), was arrested from the ‘Boubhat’ (wedding reception) in Purea Maheshpur, under Kaliyaganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district. She was taken into custody in connection with a murder case and sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Saturday.

According to sources, a violent clash between two families took place on November 29, 2024, in Radhikapur. During the altercation, Saral Roy sustained severe injuries and later succumbed at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Lipi Roy, along with her father Bisnu Roy and five others, was accused in the case. Police had previously arrested six suspects, but Lipi remained absconding. However, during her wedding celebration, police apprehended her.

On Saturday, Lipi Roy was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Raiganj, where she was remanded to 14 days of jail custody.

Public Prosecutor Niladri Roy confirmed the arrest, stating: “Lipi Roy was accused in a murder case along with others. She was arrested and produced before the court, which ordered 14 days of jail custody.”