Cops arrest 4 persons for abducting youth

Kolkata: Howrah City Police has arrested four persons for abducting a youth on Tuesday morning and also rescued the victim unhurt from Panchasayar area.

According to sources, one of the accused, identified as Bimlesh Kumar who is a labour contractor, had brought a few youths from Bihar with a proposal of providing employment. After reaching the Howrah Railway Station on Monday evening, Bimlesh asked the victim identified as Amrit Raj to go with him to Garia where he would be engaged in some sort of work. However, the others who had come with Raj, were asked to stay back in Howrah.

After a couple of hours, Bimlesh took Raj to a house in Panchasayar where he was held captive with the help of three others identified as Manjer Alam, Jiarul Rahaman Laskar and Dipjoy Banerjee. Later, a call was made to the family members of Raj by the accused persons and Rs 1 lakh was demanded as ransom. As soon as the information reached the friends of Raj in Howrah, one of them approached the Golabari Police Station and lodged a complaint late on Monday night. After registering a case, police started checking the CCTV footage. Trailing the CCTV footage, cops reached Panchasayar and with technical assistance located the house where Raj was held captive. Around 6 am on Tuesday, police rescued Raj and arrested the accused persons.

Sources informed that Bimlesh and others knew that Raj has a good hold in his locality in Bihar where he is a known labourer contractor and earns well. The accused persons’ plan was to get money by abducting him. Police are investigating further to find out whether the accused persons had any other motive behind their crime.