Cops arrest 4 for taking loan using forged documents

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested by the Bank Fraud Section (BFS) of the Kolkata Police Detective Department for allegedly obtaining a home loan using forged documents from a private bank.

According to sources, on August 26, last year, a senior officer of a private bank lodged a complaint at the Hare Street Police Station alleging that a home loan was obtained by a man worth about Rs 50 lakh using forged documents.

The bank authorities alleged that a man identified as Sheikh Shanu had approached the Behala branch of the said private bank sometime during 2023 for a home loan to buy a flat in Haridevpur area. Among the documents submitted by Shanu, a statement of a salary account in another private bank was produced.

After necessary paperwork, the loan was sanctioned and disbursed in December 2023. After a couple of months, when Shanu did not repay the installments, bank authorities tried to contact him but failed.

Later, during verification, the documents like Aadhar, PAN and property documents were found to be fake. Following an inquiry, the complaint was lodged. After a few days of the case being registered, the BFS took over the investigation. On Wednesday night, police arrested Shanu and three others identified as Debopriyo Banerjee of Rabindranagar, Jaydip Ghorami of Bishnupur and Samrat Guha of Thakupukur.

Police informed that Banerjee had prepared fake credentials of the borrower and beneficiary of the defrauded money. Ghorami represented himself as the identifier of the borrower and dummy promoter before bank officials and at the registry office. Guha had arranged the dummy promoter and identifier of the borrower.

This apart, both Ghorami and Guha had received a portion of the cheated money as well. On Wednesday, all four of them were produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) Court, Calcutta and have been remanded to police custody till June 13.