Cops arrest 3 with firearms in separate cases

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested three persons and seized two firearms along with ammunition in two separate incidents late on Tuesday night from Hastings and Tiljala areas.

According to police, around 12:55 am on Tuesday, acting on a tip off, cops of Hasting Police Station (PS) intercepted a youth identified as Saddam Hussain alias Nepali of Chowbaga in Anandapur near the approach road to AJC Bose Road flyover. During the search, cops found a 7mm pistol with a magazine and two bullets from his pocket. A case was registered and Hussain was arrested. In a separate incident on Tuesday, cops of Tiljala PS intercepted two youths identified as Md. Fayem and Md. Faiyaz of Martin Para in Anandapur. During a search, police found a one-shooter pistol and a bullet from Fayem and another bullet from Faiyaz. After registering a case, both were arrested.

Apart from Kolkata, several fire arms were recovered in Berhampore of Murshidabad on Wednesday. According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of Berhampore PS intercepted a motorcyclist near the Naoda rail gate area. While searching, police personnel found seven 7mm pistols, 13 magazines and 10 rounds of bullets. Immediately the youth identified as Habul Sheikh of Naoda was detained. After registering a case, he was arrested.