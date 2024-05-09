Cops arrest 3, including prime accused in Bankra shootout case

Kolkata: The prime accused of the shootout at the Panchayat office of Bankra in Howrah Sheikh Sajid was reportedly arrested on Tuesday from Bengaluru.



Police have also arrested two more accused from Uttar Pradesh who will be brought to Howrah on transit remand soon. However, police brought Sajid to Howrah on Wednesday on transit remand.

On May 2, around 1 pm, a group of miscreants arrived at the office of the Bankra 3 Panchayat. It is alleged that the faces of the miscreants were covered using pieces of cloth. One of them reportedly asked an employee about Panchayat Pradhan Tuktuki Sheikh and suddenly one of the miscreants fired a few rounds at Tuktuki and fled. Though the bullets missed Tuktuki but her father Sheikh Rabial and a relative of the Pradhan, Morselim alias Suraj suffered bullet injuries.

Later, a complaint was lodged by Tuktuki against Sajid who is a former member of the Bankra 3 Panchayat. During the probe police had arrested one person.

Later cops traced Sajid in Bengaluru. Cops also found that another miscreant identified as Yashwant Singh is a part of the shootout conspiracy. At present he is in judicial custody in Bihar.

Howrah City Police has initiated the procedure to bring him to Howrah in connection with the case. Police have also recovered one country made one shutter gun loaded with one round ammunition, three rounds of 0.7 mm live cartridges and four empty cartridges.