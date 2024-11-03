Cops arrest 3 in decapitated body recovery in Gazole

Malda: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the recovery of a decapitated body from the roadside in Gazole on November 1. The suspects, identified as Soumyajit Sarkar (22), Faruk (28) and Ashish Chowdhury (19), were presented before the Malda district court by the police and were remanded to 5 days police custody on Saturday.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the deceased as Keshtopada Roy (62), a resident of the Adhikari Para area in Belbari, South Dinajpur. Reports indicate that Roy was mentally unstable and was missing since last Wednesday. After seeing news reports about the incident, his family rushed to the Gazole Police Station to inquire about the body and submitted a formal request for its release.

Family members suspect foul play rather than an accident. Nandan Das, a relative, expressed their disbelief that the incident was accidental. “We learned about it through social media and came to the police station. Although we initially thought it was an accident, the manner in which the head was severed makes it appear to be a murder. In an accident, limbs might be injured, but the way the head was detached suggests otherwise. We demand strict punishment for the culprits,” he stated.

The police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death. Sambhav Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police, reported that initial findings indicate that the incident may have been an accident.

“Several individuals in a small vehicle were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when they struck Roy from behind who dashed into the glass of the vehicle.

With the vehicle being disbalanced, the head of Roy severed from the body. The accused dumped the body on the roadside along with some broken parts of the vehicle. We are also in hunt of another accused in the case,” stated Jain.