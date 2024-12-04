Cops arrest 3 for circulating fake currency

Malda: In two significant operations, the Kaliachak Police and Special Task Force (STF), WB Malda unit, arrested three individuals involved in circulating Fake Indian Currency

Notes (FICN).

On December 2, STF arrested Akash (25), a resident of Delhi, at Baliadanga More, recovering 400 fake Rs 500 notes with a face value of Rs 2 lakh, along with Rs 1,300 in genuine currency.

Akash confessed to obtaining the counterfeit notes from Amar Mondal of Chorianantapur, Kaliachak, for Rs 23,000, intending to circulate them for personal profit. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the BNS Act.

The following morning, on December 3, the Kaliachak Police, acting on a tip-off, arrested two more individuals, Nuruddin Islam (40) and Jem Mia (30), both from Chorianantapur Ghoshtola.

A raid near Mozampur Bridge led to the seizure of 498 fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 2,49,000. A black motorcycle was also recovered.

The accused admitted to collecting and circulating fake currency across various states, with a history of similar crimes.

Cases under the BNS Act have been registered and all three accused will be produced in court. Investigations are ongoing.