Cops arrest 3 for attempted robbery

Kolkata: Within just 24 hours of the incident of firing in Lake Gardens, another incident took place on Thursday evening at Lake Avenue in Tollygunge. Police have arrested three accused persons who were remanded to police custody till July 15.

Sources said an elderly couple lives at a flat in a housing complex on Lake Avenue. In the same apartment a youth identified as Sanjay used to work as a sweeper. On Thursday evening Sanjay and two of his associates went to visit the apartment. At the housing complex’s gate, Sanjay told the

security personnel that the other two persons are his friends. Sanjay went to the ninth floor of the building where Debasish Dey lives with his wife.

When Sanjay pressed the door of the flat, the elderly man, seeing a known face through the eye hole, opened the door. As soon as the door was opened, Sanjay pushed Dey and the trio entered the flat. When Sanjay and his associates were robbing the elderly couple, Dey and his wife screamed for help. Hearing the elderly couple screaming, other residents came out. Seeing the neighbours, Sanjay and his associates fled without the loot. While fleeing, one of them fired a round in the air to create panic among the people. Police, after probing, arrested the trio on Thursday night.