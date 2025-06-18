Cops arrest 3 for abducting Delhi-based bizman

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Monday night for abducting a Delhi-based businessman from Shasan area on Sunday.

The accused trio was produced at the Barasat Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to judicial custody till June 20. Police have appealed for a Test Identification (TI) parade which is likely to be conducted during the judicial remand period.

According to sources, the businessman had some dealings with the accused persons regarding which a dispute had cropped up. To sort out the matter, he was going to meet the accused persons for a discussion. It has been learnt that the businessman hired an App cab from the airport on Sunday for Bashirhat. When the cab stopped at the Sandhariya railgate in Shasan area, the accused abducted the businessman in a SUV. The cab driver later informed the cops and subsequently lodged a complaint at the Shasan Police Station.

During the probe, using technical help, cops tracked the accused persons identified as Sajjan Alam, Samad Mondal and Jasimuddin Mondal. Among them Alam and Mondal are reportedly Trinamool Congress leaders. It is alleged that after abducting the businessman, Mondal’s mobile phone was used to make the ransom call. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh to release the businessman. Later, the abducted person was rescued from a place in Bashirhat area unhurt.