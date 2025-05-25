Cops arrest 2 with Rs 40K fake currency

Cooch Behar: Police have arrested two youths with Rs 40,000 in counterfeit currency from the Nazirhat Hospital Square area under Sahebganj Police Station in Dinhata Subdivision.

According to police sources, a special tip-off alerted Sahebganj Police about the circulation of fake notes in the local market. Acting on this information, a police team conducted a surveillance operation in the area on Saturday night. During the operation, three youths on a motorcycle attempted to flee upon spotting the police.

The police gave chase and successfully apprehended two of the suspects, while the third managed to escape. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mustafizul Ali (21) and Zakir Hussain (28), both residents of Krishnapur in the Tufanganj area.

Upon searching the suspects, the police recovered 80 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, amounting to Rs 40,000. During initial interrogation, the duo revealed the identity of their third accomplice as Bikash Barman.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway. Police are probing whether the arrested youths

are part of a larger counterfeit currency racket operating in the region.