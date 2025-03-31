Cops arrest 2 with about 11 firearms

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested two persons, including a woman from Anandapur, on Sunday afternoon with multiple firearms.

Police have come to know that they had procured the arms from somewhere in Bihar. However, the exact location of the procurement of the arms is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, on Sunday acting on a tip off, cops of Kolkata Police STF intercepted a man identified as Aziz Molla of Kaji Mohalla in Hooghly district on Nonandanga Road in Anandapur. During a search of the backpack which he was carrying, police found 10 single-shooter firearms. Meanwhile, a woman identified as Moyana Majhi of Ketugram in East Burdwan, who was accompanying Molla tried to flee but failed. The bag she was carrying was also checked and one more single-shooter firearm was found. Accordingly, the duo was detained and brought to the STF police station in Lalbazar where a case was registered.

Later both of them were arrested. Police however found no bullets from them. Accused persons are getting interrogated to find the exact place of procurement and the place where the consignment was to be delivered.