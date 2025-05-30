Cops arrest 2 men with over 2 kg brown sugar

Siliguri: The police of Bidhannagar Investigation Center arrested two individuals with 2.378 kg of brown sugar near the Muraliganj check post in Phansidewa area on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as MD Sabir Khan (43 years) and MD Mustafa Ali (30 years), both residents of Manipur. The estimated market value of the seized drug was over Rs 2 crore.

Abhishek Roy, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Darjeeling district said: “The drugs were being transported from Manipur to Assam and subsequently en route to Siliguri. The four-wheeler used in the operation was also seized.”

The two accused will be produced before the Siliguri court on Saturday.