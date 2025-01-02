Cops arrest 2 for selling child porn videos

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the state police Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) for allegedly procuring and selling child pornography videos using social media as a tool.

According to the CCW officials, recently the police received an input from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center that a racket is selling child pornography videos on a social media platform. Accordingly, police were keeping an eye on social media. After identifying a particular profile on a social media platform, cops started monitoring it and after an investigation became sure about the crime.

Accordingly, on Wednesday the cops from the CCW along with cops of Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district conducted a raid and arrested Sudip Chakraborty and Suvajit Murmu of Chanditala. It was learnt that the accused duo used to procure the pornography videos from the internet and sell those against a good amount of money on social media. The accused persons used to post Information on a particular social media platform to get customers. During the search, police found several such videos from the mobile phones of the accused duo.