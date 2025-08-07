Cops arrest 2 for car loan fraud using forged docus

Kolkata: The Bank Fraud Section (BFS) of the Kolkata Police Detective Department has arrested two individuals for allegedly securing car loans by submitting forged documents. The arrests were made following an investigation into fraudulent loan applications submitted to multiple financial institutions.

Sometime before September 6, 2022, five applications for four car loans were submitted to a nationalised bank, accompanied by bank statements and income tax return documents.

After a few days, the loans worth about Rs 55.34 lakh were sanctioned. During scrutiny of the documents, the bank authority later found that those were fake. Despite repeated notices during the past few years, none of the borrowers appeared before the bank authorities. Accordingly, on May 2 this year, the bank authorities lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur Police Station. After the FIR was registered, the BFS took over the investigation.

During the probe, police collected the documents submitted by the fraudsters and examined them. On July 24, police arrested four persons identified as Kaushik Ghosh, Sujit Kumar Mishra, Subrata Purkait and Ranobrata Chatterjee. During further investigation, the names of two persons, identified as Amit Baidya and Manas Bhowmick, surfaced. However, since the arrest of four persons, the duo had

been absconding.

On Tuesday evening, acting on secret information, the absconding duo was arrested from the Prince Anwar Shah Road area. It was revealed that Baidya and Bhowmik were involved in disposing of the vehicles purchased through these loans, which were secured with forged documents.