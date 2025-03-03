Cop who shot self at Chinsurah Imambara Hosp dies

Kolkata: The policeman who shot himself during his duty hours at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital died on Monday at the private hospital in Ekbalpore area where he was admitted.

The policeman identified as Himangshu Majhi of Hirabandh in Bankura was a constable in the state police. He was posted in the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. Majhi used to stay at the Chandannagar police lines. On Thursday night, Majhi was deployed at the Chinsurah Imambara Hospital police lock up. Late at night, suddenly hospital staff and other policemen heard a gunshot near the police lock up.

They found Majhi was lying injured and his service pistol was lying near him. He was taken to the Emergency department and subsequently admitted at the hospital.

As his health conditions were critical, he was shifted to the private hospital in Kolkata later. On Sunday his health conditions started deteriorating and on Monday morning, Majhi succumbed to his injuries.It was learnt that Majhi’s marriage was scheduled to take place on Monday and for that he had also obtained leave from his superiors.