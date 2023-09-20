Cop injured while trying to rescue youth

: A police officer from the Pundibari Police Station was injured while attempting to rescue an individual who was detained by locals on suspicion of cow theft. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Kuthi area of Morandi. Two villagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to local sources, there had been a series of thefts in the area over the last few days, prompting villagers to organise night patrols. In the early hours of Wednesday, residents saw two motorcycles in the area and they detained the riders for questioning. However, their statements appeared inconsistent, which prompted the villagers to detain a youth.

Receiving the news, officers from the Pundibari Police Station arrived at the scene. The police claimed that the detained individuals were their informants. Not satisfied with the police’s version, tension escalated leading to a confrontation with the police, during which a police officer got injured. The police eventually managed to rescue the detained individual.

Villager Kamlesh Sarkar explained: “Cattle thefts have been occurring in our area for the last few days due to which local youths began patrolling. Around 2:30 am, residents spotted a young man and they detained him. The police arrived to rescue him and this led to a heated argument with the villagers. However, people are concerned about

the way the police are treating innocent villagers.”