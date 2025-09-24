Cop injured in lawyers’ assault at Barasat Court

Kolkata: A police officer sustained multiple injuries after he was assaulted by a group of lawyers in Barasat Court on Tuesday evening.

Police have registered a suo motu case and initiated a probe. According to sources, on Monday, a lawyer of Barasat Court, identified as Dulal Sarkar, was going somewhere with his family in his car.

After crossing the Kajipara area, he stopped at a petrol pump to refuel the car. It is alleged that there, Sarkar got involved in an altercation with a few locals, which subsequently assaulted the lawyer and his family members.

Police registered a case and arrested three persons. When the accused trio was produced at the Barasat Court on Tuesday, the lawyers started an agitation and demanded stringent punishment for the accused persons.

After the hearing, the arrested persons were granted police custody for seven days. While the arrested persons were being taken to the police station from the court, a section of lawyers tried to assault the accused persons. When police tried to stop the lawyers, a scuffle broke out.