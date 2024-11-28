Cop injured as stir against attack on minority in B’desh turns violent

Kolkata: Members of Hindu Jagaran Manch, on Thursday, clashed with police during their march to the office of Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in the city protesting atrocities on the minorities and arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in the neighbouring country.

Das was held and denied bail in Bangladesh in a sedition case and the country has been on the boil again since the arrest.

During the rally in Kolkata, a police officer sustained a head injury in the clash, while the Mancha claimed several of its members were also hurt.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader, Kunal Ghosh opposed the manner of the rally shouting objectionable slogans.

Ghosh in an apparent attack on the BJP said: “Political marketing was going on in connection with a sensitive issue that took place in Bangladesh and this was not at all tolerable.”

In a post on X, Ghosh wrote a few lines in Bengali, a broader English translation of which may mean: “Few incidents in Bangladesh have triggered concern and protests. Emotions are there for ISKCON. The Centre should take appropriate action. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have already spoken about this. The Chief Minister already spoke to ISKCON. In some videos of Bangladesh, instead of ‘Joy Shree Krishna’ ‘Joy Mahaprabhu’ chants; ‘Joy shree Ram’ slogan was circulated. It is not natural. Political marketing of such incidents cannot be supported. Surveillance should be carried out.”

On Thursday afternoon the rally started from the Sealdah area and marched along the AJC Bose Road towards Beckbagan.

At the Beckbagan crossing, police had installed barricades to stop the rally.

Initially, it was decided that five representatives of the organisation would go to the commission’s office to submit a deputation.

But at the Beckbagan crossing the members of the organisation became violent and broke the barricades.

The rally led to severe traffic congestion for over two hours, affecting key intersections like Beckbagan, Moulali and Mallickbazar.