Cop hurt after miscreant’s kin attack him after exchange of gunfire

cooch behar: An exchange of gunfire occurred during the arrest of a miscreant, leading to the police firing six rounds. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Nagarnepara village of Sitalkuchi block in the Cooch Behar district. It is alleged that a police officer was also injured in the incident.



Amit Verma, the Additional District Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga), stated: “There were complaints filed against Azizul Mian at the police station. On Wednesday, we received information that he had returned home. When the police went to arrest him, he opened fire on them. The police retaliated. The accused managed to flee, but his wife and daughter were present in the house and attacked the police with sharp weapons, injuring one officer. He has received medical treatment. The police have arrested two individuals.”

According to police sources, on Wednesday night, the police received information that a notorious criminal named Aziul Mian had returned home to meet his family. He is implicated in multiple cases, including cow smuggling and firing. Upon receiving this information, a large police contingent led by Mrityunjay Chakraborty, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitalkuchi police station, surrounded Azizul Mian’s house.When the police knocked on the door, Azizul Mian and one of his companions climbed over the wall behind the house. Realizing they were surrounded by the police, Azizul and his companion started firing.