Cop held for ‘raping 13-yr-old daughter’ for past 2 months

Kolkata: A policeman was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly torturing her daughter sexually in the



Parnasree area.

According to police, on Thursday, a girl aged about 13 years accompanied by a few other people approached the cops of Parnasree Police Station alleging that she was sexually tortured by her father. Though the girl was initially hesitant to talk against her father, she later told the cops about her father’s crime after getting assurance from the police officers.

Sources informed that the accused had allegedly raped the girl several times for the past two months. The girl reportedly told the cops that she and her seven-year-old sister lived with the accused father after their mother left home during October over some family dispute.

Taking advantage of the mother’s absence, the accused allegedly raped her and also threatened the girl.

On the basis of the statement of the girl, police have registered a case on charges of rape and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. The medical examination of the victim girl is being arranged.