Cop found dead under mysterious circumstances

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a policeman was recovered from his residence in Regent Park Area on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the deceased policeman identified as Shankar Chatterjee who was posted at the Alipore Police Station was suffering from some sort of neurology-related disease for the past several months. As a result he was having problems while walking.

It is alleged that Chatterjee’s wife and his son often used to torture him

physically. On Thursday, Chatterjee’s neighbours came to know that the

policeman had died at his residence. His wife and son were reportedly trying to arrange a death certificate. Apprehending something unnatural, the neighbours protested and informed the Regent Park Police Station.

It is alleged that initially police did not pay heed to any of the neighbours but later in the evening recovered the body of Chatterjee and sent it for autopsy. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. An unnatural death case has been registered.