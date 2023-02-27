Cop creates green corridor, helps ailing student reach exam hall

Kolkata: Yet again Kolkata Police has come to the rescue of a class X student, who is suffering from a liver ailment, to reach his examination centre through a green corridor from a city hospital on Monday morning.



Soumyasish Dutta, a student of class X, was admitted at a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near Rajdanga, Kasba, for his liver treatment. Though Soumyasish was ill, he wished to appear for the CBSE examination. His centre was in South Point School. To fulfill his son’s wish, after doctors allowed Soumyasish to write the examination, his father Snehasish got in touch with OC of Kasba traffic guard Amaresh Ghosh.

After taking details from Snehasish, the Kasba traffic guard’s OC got in touch with the OC of South East traffic guard Asish Roy as the South Point School comes under his jurisdiction.

Within a short period of time, a green corridor was arranged along the Rashbehari Connector. Sujoy Kumar Saha, Sergeant of Kasba traffic guard, piloted the ambulance within his jurisdiction.

On the other hand, Debojyoti Biswas, Sergeant of South East traffic guard, piloted the rest of the way to the school.

The 4.7 kilometre stretch between the hospital and the examination centre was covered within 10 minutes despite it being morning hours and peak time for traffic. After the examination, Soumyasish again returned to the hospital. The cops wished him good luck and good health. One of the police officers involved in the whole process said: “I was stunned to see the boy’s mental strength. However, we all wish that he gets discharged from hospital and gets well soon.”

Earlier on Saturday, OC of Howrah Bridge traffic guard Souvik Chakraborty had helped a student reach her examination venue through a green corridor. The student was late and was found crying, assuming that she won’t reach the exam venue on time.