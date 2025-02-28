Cop attempts suicide with service pistol

Kolkata: A policeman attempted suicide at Chinsurah Imambara Hospital on Thursday night during duty hours.

The injured policeman Himangshu Majhi of Hirabandh in Bankura was admitted to a local hospital. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata for

better treatment.

Sources said Majhi, a constable of the state police, was posted in the Rapid Action Force (RAF) on the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate. He used to stay at the Chandannagar

police lines. On Thursday night, Majhi was on duty at the Chinsurah Imambara Hospital police lock up. Late at night, suddenly hospital staff and other policemen heard a gunshot near the police lock up.

They found Majhi was lying injured and his service pistol was lying near him. He was taken to the Emergency department and subsequently admitted at the hospital. As his health conditions were critical, he was shifted to a hospital in

Kolkata later. It was learnt that Majhi’s marriage was scheduled to take place on March 3. He was supposedly granted leave starting from Friday. However, the colleagues and family members are unable to think why he attempted suicide. A probe is underway to ascertain the cause.