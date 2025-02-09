Cop assaulted, police vehicle vandalised in clash

Jalpaiguri: Tension flared in Nag Para, Bahadur Gram Panchayat (GP), on Saturday night when police attempted to stop the use of loudspeakers during a ‘kirtan’ (religious function) ahead of the secondary board examinations. A scuffle broke out between police personnel and attendees, leading to an alleged assault on an officer and vandalism of a police vehicle. Following the altercation, the ‘kirtan’ was halted and Jalpaiguri Kotwali police filed a suo moto case, citing violations of government noise restrictions law 163 BNSS, assault on a police officer, and damage to public property.

District Superintendent of Police Khandabahal Umesh Ganpat stated, “Microphone use is prohibited 72 hours before the Madhyamik exams as per government regulations. Despite prior notifications, loudspeakers were in use. When officers intervened, they were physically assaulted and a police vehicle was damaged. A case has been registered under relevant legal sections.”

The secondary exams begin Monday, and authorities had earlier directed gram panchayats to enforce noise restrictions.

The incident occurred around 10 pm at Radha Govinda Temple. Acting on complaints, a police patrol team arrived and asked organizers to turn off the loudspeakers.

When the ‘kirtan’ committee reportedly refused, a dispute ensued, during which police officers were allegedly pushed and a vehicle’s windshield was shattered. Radha Govinda Temple Committee member Paresh Roy denied wrongdoing, stating: “Our ‘kirtan’ is an annual event and we had lowered the microphone volume due to the exams. Police arrived and tore the microphone wire without discussion. We would have turned it off if requested. None of our members assaulted the police or damaged their vehicle.”

According to police sources, similar enforcement operations were conducted across Jalpaiguri town, with sound systems confiscated from three other locations. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.