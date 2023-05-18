Cop arrested for duping elderly on pretext of giving bar licence

KOLKATA: A Kolkata Police Constable was arrested by the cops of New Town police station on Wednesday night for duping an elderly person on the pretext of arranging three bar licences.



The accused Constable of the Kolkata Police 7th battalion identified as Pallab Sarkar alias Dodon was picked up from the M R Bangur hospital police out post premises. However, he was not in uniform when Sarkar was arrested. According to police, Sarkar a resident of Baghajatin had assured the elderly person by showing forged documents. But neither the elderly person received any bar licence nor got his money back. His daughter Amrita Ganguly had lodged a complaint.