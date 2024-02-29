Cooking gas cylinder price to reach Rs 2K if BJP returns to power: Mamata

On a day when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several schemes for Jhargram worth around Rs 211 crore and laid the foundation stones of many other projects amounting to Rs 274, the CM on Thursday claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, the government would hike the price of each cooking gas cylinder to Rs 2,000.

“If the BJP wins the elections, they may hike prices of the cooking gas cylinder to Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000. Then again, we will have to go back to the old practice of collecting wood to light a fire,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at a government programme here in Jhargram district.

She also gave an ultimatum to the BJP-led Central government to complete building houses under the Awas Yojana by April-end, claiming that otherwise, her government would start constructing them from May. The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, remained silent on the arrest of party leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual atrocities on women and land grab in Sandeshkhali area. Sheikh was arrested early on Thursday.