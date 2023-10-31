Cooch Behar’s ‘Rash Mela’ set to shine with int’l flair

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Municipality has begun preparations for the traditional Rash Mela. In an effort to enhance the fair’s appeal, the municipal authority has proactively reached out to prominent businesses in various countries, including Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia.



Furthermore, the municipality is contemplating organising cultural programmes featuring artists from Mumbai and Kolkata on the fair’s cultural stage. To further elevate the fair’s allure, the authorities are planning to introduce regional delicacies such as ‘Langcha’ from Shaktigarh, ‘Moya’ from Jayanagar and showcase the talents of Shantipur weavers.

Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, stated: “In November, there is a fair in Guwahati where international businessmen gather. We have already made initial contact with them and plan to personally meet with them during our visit to Guwahati in November. The fair attracts a significant number of visitors each year, resulting in full bookings at all the hotels and lodges in Cooch Behar. Many tourists wish to stay for extended periods, but accommodation shortages pose challenges. Consequently, I have submitted a request to the Tourism department for permission to establish homestays in Cooch Behar. Once approved, we will commence this initiative. Our aspiration is for the Chief Minister to inaugurate the fair.”

The Rash Mela, with a history spanning over two centuries, dates back to its inception in Bhetaguri in 1882 during the reign of Maharaja Harendra Narayan of Cooch Behar.

It later found its current location in 1890, following the establishment of Madanmohan Mandir on the banks of Bairagi Dighi in Cooch Behar city. Every year, thousands of shops from various parts of the state and the country participate in this event. To accommodate its growing popularity, the fair was extended from its original 17 to 18 days to a full 20 days last year.