Cooch Behar’s Raas Mela to be shortened to 15 days instead of the usual 20-day fair

Cooch Behar: North Bengal’s largest and most celebrated event, the historic Raas Mela in Cooch Behar, will be held for 15 days this year, instead of the usual 20. The decision comes after a meeting between the district administration, police authorities and the Cooch Behar Municipality. Although the municipality initially planned a 20-day fair, the district and police administration have mandated the reduction for security and logistical reasons.

District Magistrate, Arvind Kumar Meena, confirmed the changes, stating: “The historic Raas Mela will be held for 15 days this year, following all safety protocols. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure there are no lapses in security throughout the event.” He added that the Fire department has notified the Municipality to set up a designated area for cooking, prohibiting the use of firewood in unauthorized spots. “Proper installation of electrical wiring has also been directed to ensure public safety,” Meena noted.

Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman, Rabindra Nath Ghosh, expressed concerns over the shortened duration. “The Raas Mela is organised by the municipality and traditionally it runs for 20 days to accommodate both local and outside shopkeepers. While we decided on a 20-day fair in a meeting, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have approved only 15 days. This will be reviewed in our next Board meeting.”

The Raas Mela, an integral part of the Madan Mohan Raas festival, draws crowds not only from Cooch Behar but also from neighbouring regions such as Assam, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The grand event, organised by the Cooch Behar Municipality, is inaugurated annually on the day of the Raas festival, attracting visitors from across borders to celebrate this rich cultural tradition.