Cooch Behar’s Nava Vidhan Brahma Temple set for restoration

Cooch Behar: The administration has announced plans to restore the Nava Vidhan Brahma Temple, a historic site located near Suniti Road in Cooch Behar town. Despite its heritage status, the temple has fallen into disrepair, prompting the administration to initiate a beautification project aimed at preserving its historical significance and enhancing its appeal to tourists.



A heritage board placed in front of the temple highlights its importance, but the structure itself is in a deteriorated state. The Heritage Committee has decided to restore the temple, with the administration committed to bringing its history to the forefront. Public Works Department (PWD) officials have already inspected the site to plan the upcoming work. Debashish Das, Executive Engineer (General) of the PWD, noted: “The Nava Vidhan Brahma Temple is central to Cooch Behar’s heritage. We will soon start the beautification process, with an inspection already conducted to assess the necessary steps.” Cooch Behar Municipality Chairman, Rabindra Nath Ghosh, stated: “The Heritage Committee has greenlit the restoration. The PWD has been instructed to draft a detailed project plan. Additionally, a Rs 40 lakh project for electrical work has been submitted, with work set to begin shortly.”

The temple, under the care of the Debuttor Trust Board but maintained by the municipality, is tied to the Brahmo Samaj movement, a key chapter in India’s renaissance. Despite its historical significance, the site has faced neglect. The restoration project aims to transform the temple into a significant tourist attraction.

Established in 1887-88 after the Nava Vidhan declaration, the temple was partially damaged in the 1897 earthquake.