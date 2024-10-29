Cooch Behar’s historic Baro Tara Puja carries on centuries-old tradition

Cooch Behar: One of the oldest Kali Puja celebrations in Cooch Behar district, the revered Baro Tara Puja, dates back nearly 150 years. Originally initiated by the Maharajas of Cooch Behar, this age-old tradition is observed at the Madan Mohan Temple, where the deity, known locally as Baro Tara, is worshiped with unwavering devotion by the community.

The Debuttor Trust Board, established under the patronage of the Cooch Behar Royal family, now oversees the organisation of religious events across the region. This board diligently upholds the rituals of Baro Tara Puja, which holds a significant place in the hearts of local devotees. Five distinct rituals form the backbone of this celebration, including the sacrificial offerings of goat, pigeon, lamb and catfish. Interestingly, catfish replaced tortoises in these offerings over time to align with evolving customs, though blood sacrifices are minimised in modern practices.

A unique ritual within the Puja involves the burning of snakehead fish, a traditional offering intended to please the Goddess. The idol itself has distinctive features that set it apart from typical representations. The black-coloured idol has four arms, each with unique symbolism. Unlike conventional depictions, the right hand wields a kharga (sword), while the goddess holds a pot filled with blood rather than a severed heads.

Prabhat Chitrakar, a skilled artisan, has been entrusted with creating this idol for generations, carrying on his family’s legacy. Preparation for the Puja begins soon after Lakshmi Puja, with artisans crafting the idol at the Kathmia Temple, Madan Mohan’s former residence. This year, as always, efforts are in full swing to honour Baro Tara Maa in adherence to time-honored rituals. Krishna Gopal Dhara, Secretary of the Debuttor Trust Board, confirmed: “As every year, preparations for the Baro Tara Maa Puja are underway. The Puja will proceed in accordance with all prescribed rules and regulations.”

On the day of the Puja, a large number of devotees gather at the temple, a testament to the enduring enthusiasm and reverence surrounding Baro Tara Puja in Cooch Behar.