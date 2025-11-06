Cooch Behar’s grand Madan Mohan Raas Fest begins with traditional Puja

Cooch Behar: North Bengal’s largest and most revered cultural event — the Madan Mohan Raas Festival — began on Wednesday with traditional rituals at the historic Madanmohan Temple.

Cooch Behar District Magistrate and president of the Debottar Trust Board, Raju Mishra, formally inaugurated the festival by turning the sacred Raas Chakra, marking the official commencement of the celebrations. Prior to the inauguration, a special Puja was held inside the temple premises, followed by an aarti. As part of the age-old ritual, the Pansar was ceremonially broken by Maithili Brahmin Rakesh Pandey, after which the Raas Puja took place.

Continuing the royal tradition dating back to the time of the Cooch Behar kings, District Magistrate Mishra observed a day-long fast and participated in the Puja — a custom once followed by the Maharajas themselves. Only select invitees were allowed within the temple during this sacred ceremony.

Once the Raas Chakra was turned, Mishra inaugurated the temple gates by cutting a ribbon, opening the festival to the public. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple complex to witness the auspicious moment. Over its 200-year history, the Cooch Behar Raas Festival has grown into a cultural phenomenon that attracts millions from across the region — including devotees and tourists from Assam, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Daily kirtans and jatrapala performances at the Madanmohan Temple continue to preserve the festival’s spiritual and artistic heritage.

Earlier, the traditional Raas Mela organised by the Cooch Behar Municipality was inaugurated on the same day as the temple festivities. However, since last year, the civic body has advanced the fair’s opening by a day. This year, the Raas Mela will officially begin on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration, District Magistrate Mishra said: “I am honored to inaugurate the Raas Festival. This historic celebration unites people across borders and faiths, reflecting Cooch Behar’s rich cultural legacy.”

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, Municipal Chairman Rabindranath Ghosh, and District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kara were among those present at the inaugural ceremony.