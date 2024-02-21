Cooch Behar’s dist administration to take up repairs of about 335 roads

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar district administration is set to commence repair work of a total of 335 roads within the next week in response to complaints received by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The roadworks will be carried out through three divisions: Strengthening Rural Decentralisation (SRD) Cell, Zilla Parishad, and Block, covering various areas across Cooch Behar district.

The estimated cost of the repairs is to the tune of Rs 272 crore. Addressing a Press conference on Thursday, Soumen Dutta, Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad) for Cooch Behar, announced that all tenders have been finalised. Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sumita Barman and Sahakari Sabhadhipati Abdul Jalil Ahmed were also present. Dutt explained: “The roadworks will be divided into three divisions. Following a survey of 485 received complaints, it was determined that urgent attention is needed for 335 roads. This includes both major and minor repairs. Block Development Officer (BDO) will oversee minor works of Gram Panchayats. All these projects are scheduled to commence next week, with tenders already completed. An estimated Rs 272 crore will be allocated for these road improvements.”

Complaints about the poor condition of roads in the district were initially sent to the Chief Minister’s Office from various areas. Subsequently, these complaints were forwarded to the Zilla Parishad. Of the total 485 complaints submitted to the Chief Minister’s office in the district, tenders for 335 road repair projects have been selected and will be executed through SRD, BDO and Zilla Parishad.