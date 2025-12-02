Cooch Behar–Kolkata flight to stop from Feb 2026, sparks row

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar–Kolkata flight service is set to shut down from February 1, 2026, as the airline operating the route has decided not to renew its contract. With this decision, the air service that had been functioning for nearly two years is coming to an abrupt end, sparking political controversy across the district.

After a long wait, the nine-seater flight was introduced in February 2023 under the Centre’s UDAN scheme, reportedly facilitated by then Union Minister of State Nishith Pramanik. On the inaugural trip, five BJP MLAs travelled from Kolkata to Cooch Behar, generating significant political attention. Now, after two years of operation, the service is being discontinued, raising questions and criticism from multiple quarters.

Cooch Behar Airport Director Subhasish Pal confirmed the development, stating, “An air company was operating the Kolkata–Cooch Behar flight. They informed us in writing that they will stop operating from February 1.”

Although the service was launched on a three-year contract expected to continue until 2026, India On Air, the operator, has decided to halt flights from January 31. This early withdrawal has prompted speculation about whether there are underlying reasons beyond commercial factors.

The announcement has triggered a fresh political tussle. Former Union Minister Nishith Pramanik expressed disappointment, saying: “This is sad for me and for the people of Cooch Behar. When I was an MP and in government, I worked to start this service. Back then, several Trinamool leaders claimed they had made it possible. Where are they now? They should take the credit today as well.”

Responding to Pramanik’s remarks, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy said: “This service was launched under the UDAN project. Both the Centre and the state have shared responsibilities. The state provides subsidies and security. But when the service began, the BJP leader did not acknowledge the state government’s contribution. Why blame the state today?”