Cooch Behar: 2 BJP members join Trinamool

COOCH BEHAR: The wave of BJP members shifting to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued in Cooch Behar. On Monday, BJP Panchayat member Shivam Nandi and BJP Mahila Morcha member Basanti Barman from Jamaldah Gram Panchayat, under Mekhliganj Block, formally switched allegiance to TMC. The pair was welcomed into the party at the Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress office by district TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik and Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari, who handed them the party’s flags.



In the recent Panchayat elections, Jamaldah Gram Panchayat saw a close contest, with TMC winning 10 of the 20 seats, BJP securing 9, and CPI(M) taking one. With this latest development, TMC further strengthens its hold in the region, as another BJP member from the same Panchayat has joined the ruling party.

Commenting on the defection, District TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik remarked: “The exodus from BJP is ongoing. Shivam Nandi and Basanti Barman joined our party. We are confident they will contribute to the development of the local community. It’s only a matter of time before BJP completely crumbles in this district.” However, BJP district president Sukumar Rai countered these claims: “These members were forced to defect, but we

remain confident.

Recently, two Gram Panchayat members from Tufanganj returned to BJP, and we expect others to follow soon,” he said.