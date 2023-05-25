Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad takes step to build drainage system at Chakchaka Industrial Hub

cooch behar: The Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad has undertaken an initiative to construct an 850-meter concrete drainage system in the Chakchaka Industrial Hub area of Cooch Behar. On Thursday, the District Magistrate of Cooch Behar, Pawan Kadian, inaugurated the project at a ceremony held at the Chakchaka Industrial Hub.



The Chakchaka Industrial Hub is situated in Block No. 2 of Cooch Behar district. Industries in the area have been facing numerous difficulties, particularly during the monsoon season, due to water accumulation. Upon receiving complaints from local industries, the district administration swung into action.

The Zilla Parishad initiated the construction of the drainage system. This development aims to benefit both the industries and the general public. The project involves the construction of a 850-meter concrete drain, stretching from the Chakchaka industrial hub to the Mara Torsa river, with a total cost of Rs 1 crore 83 lakh. District Magistrate of Cooch Behar, Pawan Kadian, stated, “The construction of the 850-meter concrete drainage system has commenced as part of the Zilla Parishad’s initiative to ensure a well-functioning drainage system. Several new projects have been initiated in the Chakchaka industrial hub, and some of them will be completed expeditiously. The construction of concrete drains will help alleviate drainage-related challenges.”

The event was attended by Abdul Jalil Ahmed, Karmadhyakshya of the Department of Public Works of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, Suchismita Deb Sharma, Karmadhyakshya of the Public Health Technical, and other officials. Karmadhyakshya of the Public Health Technical department of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, Suchismita Deb Sharma, said, “This project is being executed with the assistance of the fifteenth Finance Commission of the Zilla Parishad, which has allocated a budget of Rs 1 crore 83 lakh for its implementation.”