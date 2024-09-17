Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad set to renovate government buildings

Cooch Behar: Several government buildings, including quarters and guest houses under the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, are in urgent need of repair. In response, the Zilla Parishad has announced plans to begin renovation work of these properties, with a focus on improving the condition of the guest houses and other key structures. Additionally, a new multi-purpose hall is set to be constructed on a vacant plot of land of Zilla Parishad at the in Ward No. 11 of Cooch Behar Municipality area, with an estimated budget of Rs 12 crore.



The hall is intended to serve as a venue for various social events and programmes. A request for approval has already been submitted to the state government, and work will commence as soon as permission is granted. Sumita Barman, sabhadhipati of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, confirmed the plans, stating: “Renovation work has already begun on the government residence. The condition of the guest house and the Lichutala Complex is dire and requires immediate attention. We expect to start work on these buildings soon.”

Neelu Barman, executive engineer of the Zilla Parishad, provided further details, noting that Rs 2 crore will be allocated for the renovation of both the guest house and the Zilla Parishad building. “In addition to these repairs, we will build a building in Ward No. 11 with a state-of-the-art facility. A detailed project report has been prepared, and approval is expected within a few days. The new facility will accommodate a variety of events, with comprehensive upgrades planned, including electrical work and enhancements to the guest house,” he said.