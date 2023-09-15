Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad forms 9 ‘Sthayee Samities’

Cooch Behar: The ‘Sthayee Samities’ of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad were formed on Friday. The formation took place at the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad Hall in the presence of Cooch Behar District Magistrate Pawan Kadian and Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sumita Barman.



A total of 9 ‘Sthayee Samities’ have been constituted, with each committee consisting of four members. Within the coming week, ‘karmadhyakshas’ will be selected for each Sthayee Samiti. Sabhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, Sumita Barman, stated: “About 9 Sthayee Samities were formed on Friday. All the members of the Zilla Parishad were present in the meeting.”

In the recent Panchayat election, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 32 seats out of a total of 34 in the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, while the BJP won two seats. Subsequently, the board was constituted, and Sumita Barman was elected as the Sabhadhipati. The 9 ‘Sthayee Samities’ formed on Friday cover various areas, including public health transport, public works transport, agricultural irrigation cooperatives, education culture information, forestry reform, food supply, food industry electricity, and fisheries animal resources development. All members have been assigned their respective committees, with Krishnandu Aich serving in two committees: agricultural irrigation cooperatives and education, culture, information, while Mir Humayun Kabir serving in forests and food supply.

District TMC president Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “The standing committees were formed peacefully. All actions were carried out in accordance with the rules.”