Cooch Behar: Within 24 hours of housewife’s murder, accused held

Cooch Behar: A 22-year-old youth, Arjun Roy, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a housewife, Arpita Arjo (22), in the Chakchaka area under Pundibari Police Station in Cooch Behar. The accused, a neighbour of the victim, was taken into custody and presented before the court on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred on Monday when Arpita was found murdered in her rented home. The cause of death was determined to be throat slitting. Police managed to arrest the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Additional District Superintendent of Police, Krishna Gopal Meena, stated: “The victim lived alone in the rented house while her husband worked at a rice mill in Dinhata. After thorough investigation, we arrested the accused, Arjun Roy, who took advantage of the absence of the victim’s husband to commit the crime. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind this act.”

Authorities are delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding the murder. Speculation has emerged regarding the possible motive, with local sources suggesting that the victim was quite active on social media. Questions have been raised as to whether her online presence could have played a role in the incident. The police have yet to confirm if social media involvement was a factor and they are continuing to investigate all angles.